10-year-old dies in freak accident in Visakhapatnam
Some of his friends shifted gear of a parked tractor to neutral, say police
A 10-year-old boy died after he came under the wheels of a tractor at Durga Nagar under Gajuwaka Police Station limits here on Tuesday.
According to reports, the boy along with his friends was playing in the colony. Some of his friends have allegedly shifted the gear of the parked vehicle to neutral, resulting in the vehicle sliding backwards. The boy died on the spot.
Gajuwaka police have registered a case. The body is being sent to King George Hospital for post-mortem.
