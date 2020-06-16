10 new cases take tally to 313 in district

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. With the new cases, the total number in the district increased to 313. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged after testing negative.
The number of active cases have risen on Tuesday to 169 and the number of discharged persons stands at 143.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V Sudhakar, all the new cases were reported from the existing cluster areas only. As on date, there are 41 very active clusters and 19 active clusters, he said.
Meanwhile, officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Tuesday denotified 14 cluster containment areas as the zones did not report any cases for the last four weeks (28 days). Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Sri Nagar, K.R.M. Colony, Pithapuram Colony, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi, Naidu Thota, Appannapalem (Vepagunta), Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Jagannadhapuram (Akkayyapalem), Railway New Colony and SVP Nagar (Kobbarithota) areas are denotified.
Chief Medical & Officer of Health (C.M.o.H), K.S.L.G Sastry said that there are 45 clusters in the GVMC limits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath