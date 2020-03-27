10 labourers travelling in goods van caught

Around 10 migrant labourers who were heading to Ranchi from Bengaluru in a vehicle, ignoring the lockdown orders, were caught near Anakapalle on Friday. In order to escape from police, the labourers were travelling in a goods van.

According to Anakapalle Inspector (Traffic) V. Babji Rao, all the men belong to Ranchi of Jharkhand who were working in Bengaluru.

“With no work due to lockdown, they decided to go to their native place. They were found travelling in a goods van. They started from Bangalore two days ago,” said Mr. Babji Rao.

The police intercepted the van on NH-16 near Anakapalle.

Put under quarantine

All the labourers have been shifted to a quarantine facility at Payakaraopeta and they would be kept under observation.

The police said that strict action would be taken for violating the lockdown order.