10 arrested in two murder cases in Viskahapatnam

Eight persons were arrested in the murder of Hemanth Kumar (34), who was killed in the early hours of Monday, under Malkapuram police station limits.

The arrested were identified as Mulampaka Uday Kumar (27), who has a suspect-sheet against him, Andiboyina Prasad (29), Dolai Akhil Kumar alias Bruce Lee (26), Chatla Yeswanth (19), Tekada Mani Reddy (28), Kuppili Sunil (28), who has a rowdy sheet against him, Duddi Eswara Rao alias Khalnayak (44) and Putcha Lova Raju (30). All the accused are from Malkapuram area.

According to DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna, the deceased also had a rowdy sheet against him and was known to the accused. He was allegedly killed in an altercation after consuming liquor. He was reportedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

Woman, son held

In another murder case, a mother and son duo were arrested and a juvenile in conflict with law was taken into custody for a murder that took place on July 25, in this year.

The accused were identified as Y. Gowrishankar (20) and his mother Y. Eswaramma (42). The third accused, a juvenile and the second son of Eswaramma, was also taken into custody.

According to ADCP (Crimes) D. Gangadharam, the deceased Sidharth Shankar Patnaik (40) from Ganjam district, Odisha, worked in private company and had gone missing from July 25. His body was found in a bush near the old Hindustan Zinc factory, under Malkapuram Police Station limits on July 26.

He reportedly had an extramarital affair with Eswaramma and was also indebted to her to the tune of ₹12 lakh, which includes cash loan of ₹5 lakh and ₹7 lakh in the form of chit funds.

Based on a missing complaint from one P. Jitendra, a colleague of the deceased, the police had recovered the body and had started the investigation.

“As per our investigation, Eswaramma had reportedly called the deceased to her house on July 25 and with the help of her two sons allegedly murdered him and dumped his body in the bushes,“ said Mr. Gangadharam.

The accused had slashed the neck and the wrist of the deceased with a knife. The murder weapon (knife), a bedsheet and a washing machine cover were recovered from the house of the accused. After committing the murder at her house, she and her sons had washed and cleaned up the blood and blood stains, said the police.

Both the cases were solved by the police teams from Gajuwaka and Malkapuram Police Stations.