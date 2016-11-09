Minutes after PM Narendra Modi declared Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes void from midnight during his live address to the nation on Tuesday evening, social networking sites went into a tizzy.

People started posting and exchanging messages on social networking Facebook and Twitter expressing their views on what many termed it as a “bold” move to curb black money menace.

In her Facebook post, Sree Karuna, a former school curriculum coordinator, said: “#PMagainstBlackMoney Wow… what a bold and unpredictable move. #500 and #1000 rupee notes scrapped. And I am feeling zapped.” Some others described the step as a “surgical strike” against black money.

A section of public felt that the move will promote digital money. Siddhartha Varma, B.Tech graduate who presently works with a startup, said: “Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes aren’t valid any more. Is it a step to promote digital money or to eliminate black money? PayTm is going to boom.”

Lacing humour with his views, Navin Bahirwani, an IT professional from Hyderabad, said: “Online shopping dumdaar aur zoordaar (More power to online shopping)! .... Jai Ho Modi Sarkaar!” Sounding a bit sceptical, author Sreemoyee Piu Kundu shared her views on Facebook saying: “So you curb black money so easily! Just one high handed move. (I) Think we are underestimating the average Indian crook.”

The news comes days after Twitter went abuzz with photos of Rs 2,000 currency notes that were doing the rounds with the idea that the Reserve Bank of India was likely into issue them in the market soon. Image manager and makeup artist, Kavita Sharma said: “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps…the Indian corrupt wake up to bankruptcy.”

The news also generated wave of confusion among people. Janardhana Rao, who withdrew a substantial amount of money for his home carpenter work on Tuesday, said: “The repair works were expected to begin in my new flat from tomorrow. But now, the carpenters will, in all likelihood, refuse to accept the amount. My work has got stuck because of this.” Others like Partha Sen, a tourist who came visiting Visakhapatnam, was in for a big shock as he withdrew large amount to pay to the cab driver for a long-distance tour to Araku and beyond.

“This is very difficult for us now. No cabs will be willing to accept the currency,” he added.