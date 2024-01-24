YSRCP conspired to win elections through manipulation of electoral rolls, says Purandeswari 

January 24, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conspired to win the general elections through manipulation of electoral rolls. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Why Not 175’ (why not win all 175 Assembly constituencies) slogan was based on that conspiracy, she observed.

Addressing the party’s Gaon Chalo Abhiyan workshop here on January 24, Ms. Purandeswari said the YSRCP was trying to win elections by all possible means, which mainly include the deployment of bogus voters.

The BJP will thwart the YSRCP’s bid by taking the electoral malpractices to the notice of the Election Commission of India. In Tirupati by-poll alone, about 35,000 fake votes were identified.

She said the elections are barely two months away and that the BJP leaders and activists should get their act together to fight against the YSRCP. The party high command will take a decision on alliances at an appropriate time.

She asserted that the Central Government extended full support for the implementation of various welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not acknowledge it for political reasons.

In fact, there was nothing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did without availing the assistance rendered by the Centre, Ms. Purandeswari pointed out, saying that the BJP cadres should therefore reach out to the voters confidently.

BJP national secretary Arvind Menon, State vice-president Ayyaji Vema, general secretary B. Siva Narayana and secretary M. Prasad were among those present.