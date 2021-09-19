Vijayawada

YSR Congress poised for an emphatic win in ZPTC and MPTC elections

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is set to coast to a comfortable victory in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections, going by initial trends emerging from the counting of votes that began across the State on Sunday morning.

The main opposition party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is trailing by a huge margin while the BJP and its ally, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have displayed yet another dismal show by winning a handful of votes together as per latest reports.

Elections for ZPTCs and MPTCs were held on April 8, 2021. Out of 660 mandals, elections were not held in eight mandals. The elections were unanimous in 126 mandals.

Elections were conducted to 515 ZPTCs and 7,220 MPTCs. A total of 2,058 candidates contested for ZPTCs and 18,782 were in the for MPTCs.


