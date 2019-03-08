Women in celebration mode in city

Women have taken centre stage with many organisations creating platforms to recognise their contribution in various fields, ahead of the International Women’s Day (March 8) across the world.

Felicitations, exhibitions and other exciting events marked the celebration of the occasion in the city on Thursday.

The State Creativity and Culture Commission, in association with the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA), organised a seminar on ‘Teluguvari Perantalu’.

“The practice of ‘Perantalu’ developed over a period of time to deify and worship women is gradually fading due to a host of reasons,” said Kolakaluri Enock, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Akademi and called for revival of the Telugu tradition. He suggested that the subject be included in the curriculum after intermediate in Telugu language.

D. Vizai Bhaskar, CEO of the Creativity and Culture Commission, called for a multi-layered research into this traditional aspect.

Krishna District Writers Association secretary G.V. Poornachandu, editor of a Telugu magazine Amma Nudi Samala Ramesh Babu, former Director of All-India Radio, Vijayawada, M. Krishna Kumari and P. Chenna Reddy also spoke.

Literary research scholar Modugula Ravi Krishna delivered key-note address, while D.P. Anuradha, P. Sivarama Krishna, Koneru Lakshmi Prameela presented papers. Ms. Lakshmi Prameela was presented the Best Research Book award and CEO of CCVA E. Sivanagi Reddy, coordinated the event.

The Creativity and Culture Commission, meanwhile, organised a mega workshop and art exhibition for 50-odd women at the Ghantasala Music College.

Celebration onboard

Besides Mr. Enoch, the inaugural was attended by State Sangeeta Nrutya Akademi chairman Vandemataram Srinivas, Nataka Academi chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna, Folk Art Academi chairman Potluri Hari Krishna, Sangeeta-Nrutya Academi vice-chairman S.V. Satyanarayana.

A group of women drawn from various walks of life celebrated the occasion in a novel way onboard a cruise that moved across the River Krishna.

In a discussion on women’s role in the changing world, organised by the Amaravati Boating Club, club managing director Pavithra Kakani said given the right kind of platform, women could prove their mettle in any given field.

She said the objective of this programme was to provide a platform for women achievers in different fields to share their experiences and inspire others to follow suit.

Those who attended the meeting were convenor of KCP Siddhartha School V. Sasikala, paediatrician Madhavi Majety, Minerva Hotel managing director Padmaja, educational consultant Karam Kaur, Incap Ltd. director Neelima, diabetician Saritha, tax professional D. Tulaja and Vasavya Mahila Mandali president B. Keerthy.

They were lated felicitated by Ms. Kakani.