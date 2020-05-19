Woman held for ‘false’ comments

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a woman named P. Ranganayakamma in Guntur for allegedly posting false comments against the State Government regarding the L.G. Polymers gas tragedy on a social media website. The role of another man named M. Raghunath is being probed.

Case registered

Police registered a case and served a notice on the woman under Section 41-A of the CrPc. An investigation is under progress.

“Action would be taken against those who post false comments against the State Government and misguide the public,” the CID police said.