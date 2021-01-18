Woman dies, 17 hurt as auto-rickshaw overturns

They were going to their workplace

A woman died and 16 people sustained injuries when an auto-rickshaw with 18 farm labourers on board overturned on the National Highway-67 close to Guntakal town in the early hours of Sunday.

The labourers, all residents of Konakondla village in Vajrakarur mandal, were proceeding towards Gummanur village in Chippagiri Mandal of Kurnool district for work. The deceased has been identified as Ramanamma (36), while the condition of Suma (30) among injured is stated to be critical. The driver of the overloaded auto-rickshaw could not notice a heap of soil piled up on the under-construction stretch of the highway and ran the vehicle over it, leading to the accident, said Vajrakarur Sub-Inspector T.P. Venkataswamy.

All the injured were shifted to Guntakal Government Hospital first and four people who sustained grievous injuries were sent to Kurnool GGH. Except for Ms. Suma, the other injured are stated to be out of danger.