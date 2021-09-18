Will launch legal fight to face city MLA's plot on no confidence motion and threats, says Kakinada Mayor Pavani

She alleges that MLA Dwarampudi has been dictating terms and threatening her

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunkara Pavani (TDP) has alleged that YSR Congress MLA (Kakinada city) Dwarampudi Chandrashekhar Reddy hatched a plot to move a no-confidence motion in the council against her.

On Friday, 33 corporators served a notice to the Collector for a special council meeting to move the no - confidence motion against Ms. Pavani. On September 15, the council completed four years.

"In the office, I have been threatened by Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy. He never allows the officials to follow Mayor protocol and procedures. TDP corporators who joined YSR Congress were threatened by Mr. Reddy in various ways", said Ms. Pavani during a press conference on Friday.

"It is evident that Mr. Reddy is dictating terms in the civic body. I will continue my fight, exposing his role and activities. I will also launch a legal fight [on the joining of TDP corporators in YSR Congress]", added Ms. Pavani.

"In the past two years, the civic body has spent funds from the corporation general fund and smart city fund. The State government did not grant any funds for the city development. But Mr. Reddy has never attempted to get fund from the State", added Ms. Pavani

Referring to threats by Mr. Reddy, Ms. Pavani has reminded his alleged role in physical assault of former council members in recent years.