WD&CW Dept. organises sports meet for women staff

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department conducted a sports and games meet for women employees ahead of the International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8.

WD&CW Krishna district project director K. Uma Rani and assistant project director B. Manoranjani inaugurated the sports meet at Kanuru Zilla Parishad High School on Tuesday. More than 450 women participated in the event. The project director said kabaddi, kho-kho, running, shuttle, chess, carroms, tennikoit and other sports were conducted for women employees in the district.

Child Development Project Officers of 21 projects, supervisors, Anganwadi workers, helpers and administrative staff participated. Employees of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) monitored the arrangements for the events. The winners of the competitions will participate in the State-level events being conducted by the end of February, Ms. Manoranjani said.