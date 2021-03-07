VMC polls: 76 teams to check distribution of money

Police to check distribution of liquor

The Vijayawada City Police have formed 76 surveillance teams to check distribution of money and liquor during the municipal elections, scheduled for March 10.

Speaking to the newsmen here on Saturday, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said that it had come to their notice that some contestants were distributing money online through various Apps. Seventy-six surveillance teams, 74 mobile parties, 12 Model Code of Conduct teams had been formed to check distribution of money and liquor.

During vehicle checking, police in association with Special Enforcement Bureau personnel seized 9,700 bottles of liquor, 71.5 litres of ID liquor, ₹36 lakh unaccounted cash, he said.

He appealed to the contestants and the electors to cooperate the police for peaceful conduct of polling.