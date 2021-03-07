VMC polls: 76 teams to check distribution of money

The Vijayawada City Police have formed 76 surveillance teams to check distribution of money and liquor during the municipal elections, scheduled for March 10.
Speaking to the newsmen here on Saturday, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said that it had come to their notice that some contestants were distributing money online through various Apps. Seventy-six surveillance teams, 74 mobile parties, 12 Model Code of Conduct teams had been formed to check distribution of money and liquor.
During vehicle checking, police in association with Special Enforcement Bureau personnel seized 9,700 bottles of liquor, 71.5 litres of ID liquor, ₹36 lakh unaccounted cash, he said.
He appealed to the contestants and the electors to cooperate the police for peaceful conduct of polling.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath