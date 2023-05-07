VMC commissioners inspects Ambedkar statue works at Bommuluru

May 07, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s bronze statue at the workshop of artist B.V.S. Prasad at Bommuluru near Hanuman Junction on Saturday.

The works of the 125ft statute, which will be placed on an 81 ft pedestal in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, are going at a brisk pace at the workshop. Mr. Swapnil asked the makers to ensure that the design of the statue didn’t go wrong. He said the quality of work should be maintained.

Parts of the statue, which will be made in Bommuluru, will be brought to the city and assembled using the stainless-steel armature framework. Mr. Swapnil later inspected the works underway at the pedestal building in Swarajya Maidan.