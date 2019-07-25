Use failure as a stepping stone to success, Krishna SP tells students

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranth Babu on Wednesday asked the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Nuzvid) to welcome failure to register success in all aspects of life.

In an interaction with the students, Mr. Babu has asked the students to realize that failures in academic life would help them build a better career in their later stages. On being learnt that the IIIT-Nuzvid campus became a ragging free campus, Mr. Babu has congratulated the university management for their success.

The police have supplied at least one thousand saplings to be planted on the campus.

“A team of students should attempt to adopt a plant and conserve it during their stay in the campus, leaving it behind as a memory of their student life on the campus,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.