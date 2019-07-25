Use failure as a stepping stone to success, Krishna SP tells students

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranth Babu on Wednesday asked the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Nuzvid) to welcome failure to register success in all aspects of life.
In an interaction with the students, Mr. Babu has asked the students to realize that failures in academic life would help them build a better career in their later stages. On being learnt that the IIIT-Nuzvid campus became a ragging free campus, Mr. Babu has congratulated the university management for their success.
The police have supplied at least one thousand saplings to be planted on the campus.
“A team of students should attempt to adopt a plant and conserve it during their stay in the campus, leaving it behind as a memory of their student life on the campus,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor