TDP rewards youth leaders with top posts

The Tirupati unit of the TDP has received a shot in the arm with the leadership accommodating its youth wing leaders in top positions.

A. Ravi Naidu, Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge of Telugu Yuvatha, has been made its State general secretary. He has been actively associated with the party activities for the last 15 years.

He had served in various positions in the Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF), and was elevated to its youth wing recently.

Similarly, N. Seshadri Naidu, who holds a Ph.D., has been appointed as its State spokesperson.

Under the banner of TNSF, he had taken active participation in the student’ movements, especially during the Samaikyandhra agitation. Later, he had risen to become its State vice-president and general secretary.

Perumal Madhu of Tirupati, associated with the party for two decades, has also been appointed as a spokesperson.

All the three leaders vowed to get the party back to power by taking their leader N. Chandrababu Naidu’s message to the youth across the State.