IAS academy to offer free coaching to merit students in Vijayawada

The Takshashila IAS Academy in the city plans to offer civil services coaching free of cost to meritorious students in the two Telugu-speaking States.

An entrance test will be conducted at its Benz Circle campus in Vijayawada and at the Skill Development Centre near Sai Baba temple at Dwarakapuri Colony in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 9. Students, who passed in first division in degree examination, are eligible to take the test. Students securing top three ranks will be given free boarding and lodging and coaching. The fourth and fifth rankers will be entitled for free coaching but will have to pay hostel fee, while sixth, seventh and eighth rankers will get 75% fee concession and ninth and tenth rankers 50% fee concession.

Interested students could enrol names on the academy website www.takshasilaias.com by paying a fee of ₹100 by June 7.