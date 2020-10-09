Swarna Palace fire: victims’ kin question police ‘inaction’

10 persons died in the hotel-turned-COVID care centre run by Ramesh Hospitals

Family members of those who died of asphyxia in a fire accident that took place in a hotel-turned-COVID care centre in the city have expressed concern over what they called the “inaction of the police and slow pace of investigation into the case.”

Ramesh Cardiac and Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt. Limited had taken lease of Hotel Swarna Palace for running a COVID care centre. Both the managements had reportedly entered into a MoU for the purpose.

On August 9, at around 4.45 a.m., fire occurred in the first floor of the building, which later spread to the other floors.

Ten patients admitted to the COVID care centre died of asphyxia as thick smoke engulfed the rooms in which they were undergoing treatment. Twenty-one other persons suffered injuries.

The Governorpet police registered a case. The government and the district Collector ordered an inquiry into the tragedy separately. The police arrested three staff members of the Ramesh Hospitals.

However, the hospital authorities said the management was in no way responsible for the accident as the hotel management should look after the safety and security of the patients.

The Revenue, the Police and the Fire personnel who visited the hospital said the accident took place due to non-availability of fire alarm, fire-fighting gadgets and emergency equipment in the building.

Ramesh Hospitals management obtained stay from the court, which was vacated in the higher court later.

“We have seized some important documents. A few suspects are not cooperating in the investigation. But we have recorded the statements of some persons,” a police officer said.

The family members of a few victims, however, blamed the government for the “poor action against the accused.” They alleged that the accused were freely moving outside due to some loopholes in the system.

Poser to police

“How can the police take up investigation without questioning the prime accused in the case and how can the accused escape from the police for more than a month,” a family member questioned.

A senior police officer said investigation into the case was nearing completion.