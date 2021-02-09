Vijayawada

Sufi saint bags award at a function organised in Hyderabad

A Sufi saint receiving Rythu Bandhu Mitra Award in Hyderabad on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K_SRINIVASA RAO

Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCET ) on Monday presented Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra award to Sufi saint Ataullah Sharif Sha Taj Khadari Baba for his charitable activities in Vizianagaram and Krishna districts, at a function organised in Hyderabad.

Chairman and managing director of the organisation D. Vasant kumar and CEO Sravan kumar presented the award to him. Mr.Vasant kumar said the award was founded on the eve of the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and the institution felt that Mr. Ataullah Sha, who has been rendering his services to people for last six decades, was the right person to get the award this year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 8:28:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/sufi-saint-bags-award-at-a-function-organised-in-hyderabad/article33788112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY