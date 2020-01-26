Students told to be lifelong learners

Sreenivasa Vivekananda Peesapati from TCS, Hyderabad said lifelong learning would help an individual tap into endless knowledge.

Addressing a meeting organised as part of the inaugural of SITAR-2K20, a national-level techno fest organised by the PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology on Saturday, Mr. Peesapati said engineers could make good leaders. Students of 47 engineering colleges across the country participated in activities like presentation of technical papers, technical quiz and an exhibition of working models besides a plethora of cultural and literary events such as a jamming session, elocution, extempore, debate, group discussion and a personality contest. Nearly 1,700 students participated in the slew of events organised on the occasion.

President of Siddhartha Academy N. Venkateswarlu urged the students to invest a great deal of passion and zeal in whatever they do for a positive result. Pointing to the fact that technology was changing at a rapid pace, he said it was important for students to keep pace with it.