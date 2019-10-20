State releases ₹263.99 crore for AgriGold victims

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced the release of the first instalment of ₹263.99 crore for 3.69 lakh AgriGold customers who have deposits of less than ₹10,000.

The decision comes in wake of the High Court order and the government ruling the amount will be paid from the Prakasam district legal cell.

The government is also in the process of paying those who had deposits below ₹20,000. For the same, the government is seeking High Court permission and the amount will be paid once the the court grants permission.

Of the ₹1,150 crore budget allocated for AgriGold victims, the government announced the release of ₹269.99 crore.

A press release from the State government said the District Collectors had already submitted the details of depositors with deposits below ₹10,000.

About ₹14.09 crore has been allocated for 19,751 victims in Guntur, ₹5.81 crore for 8,257 victims in Chittoor, ₹11.46 crore for 19,545 victims in East Godavari, ₹23.05 crore for 35,496 victims in West Godavari, ₹36,97 crore for 57,941 victims in Vizianagaram, ₹31.41 crore for 45,833 victims in Srikakulam district, ₹11.14 crore for 15,705 victims in Kurnool and ₹16.91 crore for 24,390 victims in Nellore.

The victims, including daily labours, middle-class family members, had requested Mr. Jagan to rescue them and help in getting back their money. The Chief Minister had promised to give ₹1,150 crore for those who have deposits below ₹20,000.