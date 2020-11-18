Vijayawada

Special drive to enrol new voters in East Godavari

East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said that a special drive to enrol new voters will be taken up on November 18, enabling those who attains 18 years of age on January, 2021, to enrol themselves as voters.

At a meeting with representatives of political parties on Tuesday, the Collector said the drive would be held on November 18, 19 and December 12 and 13 in the district.

Political parties were told to create more awareness among the youth about the drive.

