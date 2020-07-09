SP inspects traffic surveillance works in Guntur

At a time when traffic woes are back to haunt the citizens after the end of the lockdown, the Guntur Urban Police have set themselves to the task of finding a solution by using modern surveillance system.
Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammireddy reviewed the traffic surveillance project, which uses high-resolution cameras, executed by Chaitanya Media Solutions in partnership with Guntur Municipal Corporation.
Under the project, the cameras would be installed at 35 traffic junctions which would be synced with artificial intelligence-based computer vision solutions offered by a USA-based firm. The data and images would be shared with the control room set up at Guntur Urban Police office.
What it does
The security-enabled AI helps locate high-risk threats such as criminals, pick-pockets and violent offenders, and identify missing children. Besides, the AI-enabled transportation network helps detect and report wrong-side driving, parking violations, helmet-less driving, triple driving etc.
The signalling system also helps in notification of emergency vehicles, extraction of number plates, violation of red signals and notify accidents.
