Vijayawada

SP inspects traffic surveillance works in Guntur

Guntur Urban SP R.N. Ammireddy inspecting an ongoing traffic surveillance projectin Guntur.

Guntur Urban SP R.N. Ammireddy inspecting an ongoing traffic surveillance projectin Guntur.  

The project helps detect wrong-side driving, parking violations, among others

At a time when traffic woes are back to haunt the citizens after the end of the lockdown, the Guntur Urban Police have set themselves to the task of finding a solution by using modern surveillance system.

Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammireddy reviewed the traffic surveillance project, which uses high-resolution cameras, executed by Chaitanya Media Solutions in partnership with Guntur Municipal Corporation.

Under the project, the cameras would be installed at 35 traffic junctions which would be synced with artificial intelligence-based computer vision solutions offered by a USA-based firm. The data and images would be shared with the control room set up at Guntur Urban Police office.

What it does

The security-enabled AI helps locate high-risk threats such as criminals, pick-pockets and violent offenders, and identify missing children. Besides, the AI-enabled transportation network helps detect and report wrong-side driving, parking violations, helmet-less driving, triple driving etc.

The signalling system also helps in notification of emergency vehicles, extraction of number plates, violation of red signals and notify accidents.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 8:11:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/sp-inspects-traffic-surveillance-works-in-guntur/article32027622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY