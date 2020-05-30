Vijayawada

Screening of passengers at railway stations made compulsory

Passengers have to reach railway stations at least 90 minutes in advance

The railways has made screening of all passengers compulsory and said that only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board trains.

The railways have issued guidelines which make it mandatory for all passengers to reach railway stations at least 90 minutes in advance, and said that only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter railway station.

All passengers must wear masks at the entry and during the travel and passengers have to observe social distancing both at the station and on trains.

On arrival at their destination, passengers should adhere to health protocols as prescribed by destination State/UTs.

The railways would refund the fare in case passengers not found fit for travelling due to symptoms of corona and passengers with very high temperature/Symptoms of COVID-19 etc. would not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. Full refund would be paid to them.

For refunds, online TDR should be filed within 10 days from date of journey and original TC certificates to be sent by the passenger to IRCTC and full fare to be refunded in customer’s account.

The railways have also banned catering charges to be included in the fare, and encourage passengers to carry their own food and drinking water.

All static catering and vending units at railway stations remain open and no no linen blankets and curtains to be provided inside the train.

