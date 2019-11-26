Rights of the poor should be protected: Governor

It is the duty of the Executive, Judiciary and Social Service organisations to ensure that the poorest of the poor get equal protection of law, according to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ (Constitution Day) at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Mr. Harichandan said the poorest of the poor were not able to get protection of law as they were unable to approach the courts of law. The Governor said freedom of speech and expression guaranteed in the Constitution was not absolute but there were ‘certain restrictions’ to safeguard the nation’s interests.

He said while people often spoke about fundamental rights, seldom did they realise the significance of the fundamental duties.

Later, the Governor administered a pledge on fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution under Article 51A.

Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice J.K. Maheswari, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and MLA Malladi Vishnu paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. Students of Sri Nitya Kala Nilayam presented a dance performance on the occasion.

Judges of AP High Court, Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, Commissioner of Police T. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, students of SRR & CVR College, Takshasila IAS Academy in the city also participated in the programme.