Retired irrigation engineer dead

Koneru Rajendra Prasad, 70, a retired engineer (Irrigation Department), died at his residence here on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, and a son and daughter who live in the United States.

Rajendra Prasad had worked in various capacities in the State. He was Deputy Superintending Engineer, Krishna Irrigation Circle, when he retired in 2007.

After his retirement, he was appointed as Officer on Special Duty by the former Water Resources Minister, Devineni Umamahesara Rao.

Rajendra Prasad was known for his wide knowledge of various irrigation works in the Krishna Delta and Prakasam Barrage.

Retired Engineers-in-Chief M.A. Rehman and I.S.N. Raju, Chief Engineers K.V. Subba Rao and D. Ramakrishna, Polavaram SE V. Ramesh Babu and Inter-State Division DE K.B. Gangadhara Rao condoled his death.