Vijayawada

Retired irrigation engineer dead

Koneru Rajendra Prasad

Koneru Rajendra Prasad  

Koneru Rajendra Prasad, 70, a retired engineer (Irrigation Department), died at his residence here on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, and a son and daughter who live in the United States.

Rajendra Prasad had worked in various capacities in the State. He was Deputy Superintending Engineer, Krishna Irrigation Circle, when he retired in 2007.

After his retirement, he was appointed as Officer on Special Duty by the former Water Resources Minister, Devineni Umamahesara Rao.

Rajendra Prasad was known for his wide knowledge of various irrigation works in the Krishna Delta and Prakasam Barrage.

Retired Engineers-in-Chief M.A. Rehman and I.S.N. Raju, Chief Engineers K.V. Subba Rao and D. Ramakrishna, Polavaram SE V. Ramesh Babu and Inter-State Division DE K.B. Gangadhara Rao condoled his death.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:59:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/retired-irrigation-engineer-dead/article31773941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY