Retired irrigation engineer dead

Koneru Rajendra Prasad, 70, a retired engineer (Irrigation Department), died at his residence here on Saturday.
He is survived by his wife, and a son and daughter who live in the United States.
Rajendra Prasad had worked in various capacities in the State. He was Deputy Superintending Engineer, Krishna Irrigation Circle, when he retired in 2007.
After his retirement, he was appointed as Officer on Special Duty by the former Water Resources Minister, Devineni Umamahesara Rao.
Rajendra Prasad was known for his wide knowledge of various irrigation works in the Krishna Delta and Prakasam Barrage.
Retired Engineers-in-Chief M.A. Rehman and I.S.N. Raju, Chief Engineers K.V. Subba Rao and D. Ramakrishna, Polavaram SE V. Ramesh Babu and Inter-State Division DE K.B. Gangadhara Rao condoled his death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.