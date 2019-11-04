‘Respect Supreme Court’s judgment on Ayodhya issue’

Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi stressed the need for maintaining unity and peace among various communities at a programme organised in association with Youth Welfare Organisation here on Sunday.
Urging everyone to accept the Ayodhya verdict and maintain restraint, samithi president Farooq Shubli said: “Whatever the verdict may be on Rama Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, we should welcome it and respect the judgment.”
Later, the samithi leaders offered biksha to Ayyappa devotees at the Anjaneya Swamy temple.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.