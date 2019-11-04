‘Respect Supreme Court’s judgment on Ayodhya issue’

Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi stressed the need for maintaining unity and peace among various communities at a programme organised in association with Youth Welfare Organisation here on Sunday.

Urging everyone to accept the Ayodhya verdict and maintain restraint, samithi president Farooq Shubli said: “Whatever the verdict may be on Rama Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, we should welcome it and respect the judgment.”

Later, the samithi leaders offered biksha to Ayyappa devotees at the Anjaneya Swamy temple.