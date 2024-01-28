GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovated seminar hall opened at Guntur GGH psychiatry department

January 28, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A renovated seminar hall in the Department of Psychiatry at Government General Hospital in Guntur was inaugurated by Nannapaneni Sadasiva Rao, executive vice-president, Natco Trust, on January 26.

Dr V. Venkata Kiran, associate professor at the psychiatry department, informed in a press release on Saturday that Dr Y. Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of GGH, thanked Natco for extending support for the renovation of the seminar hall.

Dr. Venkata Kiran said that the number of psychologically disturbed persons has been increasing in society. Hence, he observed that there is a dire need to expand the psychiatry department in the present scenario.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) is located in Vizag and Kadapa.

There is a lacuna in coastal districts. One IMH in coastal districts would fill the gap, he hoped.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.