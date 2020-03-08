Remove illegal hoardings, VMC directs advertisement agencies

As part of its drive against illegal outdoor publicity platforms, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has asked all the outdoor advertisement agencies to pull down all the illegal hoardings, billboards, posters and banners erected across the city by March 20.
In a release, VMC Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the illegal hoardings and banners have not only become a source of danger to the citizens but also defaces the city’s infrastructure.
He asked people paying for outdoor advertisements to check if the agency concerned has obtained permissions from the corporation.
Agencies failing to remove unauthorised material would be fined and upon failing to pay the fine their trade licences would be revoked.
