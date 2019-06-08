Vijayawada

Rapaka, the lone JSP MLA-elect, meets Pawan

JSP MLA-elect Rapaka Vara Prasad with party president Pawan Kalyan, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Rapaka Vara Prasad, the lone Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate who could make it to the Assembly from Razole (SC) constituency in East Godavari district, met party president Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Vijayawada on Friday.

Mr. Prasad exuded confidence that the JSP would achieve better results in the elections to the local bodies. He dismissed reports that he was preparing the ground to join the YSRCP as mere speculation.

