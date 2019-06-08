Rapaka, the lone JSP MLA-elect, meets Pawan

Rapaka Vara Prasad, the lone Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate who could make it to the Assembly from Razole (SC) constituency in East Godavari district, met party president Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence in Vijayawada on Friday.

Mr. Prasad exuded confidence that the JSP would achieve better results in the elections to the local bodies. He dismissed reports that he was preparing the ground to join the YSRCP as mere speculation.