Ramesh Kumar takes charge as State Election Commissioner

N. Ramesh Kumar took charge as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) at his office here on Monday upon his reappointment by the Governor recently.

In a brief chat with the media persons, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said he communicated his assuming scharge to the Commission Secretary G. Vani Mohan, district Collectors and other officials concerned.

He observed that the Commission was an autonomous body which has its powers conferred by the Constitution and one that functions impartially.

Also Read Ramesh Kumar reinstated as State Election Commissioner

He expressed hope that the government would extend cooperation for the smooth discharge of the Commission's duties.

It may be noted that the government issued a G.O. last week for Mr. Ramesh Kumar's appointment as the SEC following an intense battle that started with him challenging the AP Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance.

The ordinance was for reducing the tenure of SEC from five to three years, which resulted in the sudden termination of his services in the wake of Mr. Ramesh Kumar's decision to postpone the local body elections.

The deferment of elections was strongly objected by the government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself made serious allegations against Mr. Ramesh Kumar.