Rally, street play mark World Environment Day

Divisional Railway Manager of South Central Railways, P. Srinivas, on Thursday administered a pledge to officers and staff at a programme organised to mark World Environment Day.

The officers and staff took an oath to keep the air space and premises of the Railways clean and try to reduce air pollution by sharing rides to office, opting for public transport, by using bicycles as mode of transport or by walking down to office.

Plantation drive

The programme was preceded by a rally participated by scouts and guides and schoolchildren. A massive plantation drive was taken up on the occasion near the parcel wing.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) G. Sumana, planted saplings along with branch officers.

The scouts and guides performed a nukkad natak (street play) on the theme “Beat the Air Pollution”. The play attracted a large number of passengers who surrounded the place.

Cash award

Impressed by their performance, Ms. Sumana gave the team a cash award of ₹5,000.