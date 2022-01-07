Vijayawada

Railway police arrest woman robber, booty worth ₹8.54 lakh seized

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Vijayawada, has arrested a woman robber, Tuni De alias Kumari Prardham, who allegedly robbed a passenger in Gimb-Visakhapatnam superfast Express.

The victim, Vidyadevi Jain, lost her handbag in the train when she was travelling from Admedabad to Visakhapatnam on January 3. She complained that gold ornaments, a mobile phone and ₹4,000 cash were kept in the bag.

Following a complaint, the GRP team led by inspector Srinivas, arrested Kumari Prardham at Kaleswara Rao market, in Vijayawada, on January 6, and recovered the booty from her, the police said.

The accused committed thefts in trains in Palasa, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and other railway police stations, Mr. Srinivas said adding that a detailed investigation is on.


