Prepare tourism plans for district, officials told

Principal Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargava has asked the district officials to prepare tourism development plans for the district.
In a review meeting with District collector A.Md. Imtiaz and other officials, he asked them to chalk out plans to develop Manginapudi and Hamsaladeevi beaches and expand the Kondapalli ghat road. He said Berm Park in the city should feature a three-star hotel.
Mr. Imtiaz said 12 tourism circuits had been proposed for the district. Among them were the development of Bhavani Island at a cost of ₹31.40 crore, Manginapudi Beach at a cost of ₹5 crore and Buddha Vihar in Gantasala at ₹2.5 crore, he said. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that several places in the city were being developed to attract visitors. He said shoppers street, eat street and other attractions were being developed in the city.
AP Tourism Development Authority CEO Praveen Kumar, Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha and others were present.
