Pollution levels under control in Anantapur

Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam post high levels of PM10, a matter of concern

The Central Pollution Control Board of India (CPCB) has been monitoring ambient air quality in 15 cities of Andhra Pradesh and it has found pollution levels high in Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. However, in Anantapur it is well within limits, and not of concern.

The levels of PM10 - particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter less than 10 microns collected in the air is of concern in Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as per the data available with the ENVIS Centre on Control of Pollution and collected from 84 operating stations under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP). These three cities are classified as ‘Non-Attainment Cities’ and the State had formulated measures to bring down levels of Sulphur Oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted into the atmosphere.

Few industries and cars

Vehicular traffic and industries have been identified as the primary source for these PM10 pollutants. “These pollutants were insignificant in Anantapur district as there was very little industrialisation and number of vehicular population was also relatively low,” said Anantapur Environmental Engineer P. Usman Ali Khan. Anantapur has some cement industries and mines, which contribute to air pollution.

Of the 84 stations in Andhra Pradesh, four are located in Anantapur city and they monitor/record air quality at the JNTU Anantapur Campus (A Silence Zone), Kamala Nagar (Commercial Zone), at APIIC Office in Industrial Area on Bellary Road, and Ram Nagar (Residential Area). Data from these which shows the ambient air quality is Good (Categorised as No.14).

Under check

“Anantapur district has industries in Tadipatri, Rayadurg and Hindupur clusters. Of them 247 are in the Highly Polluting RED Category, but levels are kept under control using several methods. Another 135 units are in Orange Category, but none of them were of hazardous nature or without any control,” Mr. Khan added.

