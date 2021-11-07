Pawan Kalyan tweets on VSP privatisation

In a separate tweet, Mr. Kalyan said he had received numerous complaints of cannabis ('ganja') traders mafia in the tribal areas along Andhra - Odisha border

Continuing his campaign against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan posted on Twitter news reports of the police crackdown on those who were demanding the establishment of a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh in 1966.

He made a mention of the slogan 'Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku' that struck a chord with people across the State in those days, when the demand for setting up a steel plant in A.P. was at its peak and ultimately took a violent turn leading to the death of 32 persons.

In a separate tweet, Mr. Kalyan said he had received numerous complaints of cannabis ('ganja') traders mafia in the tribal areas along Andhra-Odisha border, during his 'Jana Sena Porata Yatra' in 2018 which was meant to get a grasp of the socio-economic issues being faced by the people of A.P.

He recalled that issues related to health, unemployment, illegal mining and ganja trade were brought to his notice then, suggesting that most of them remain unresolved to the present day.