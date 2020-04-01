Official inspects shelter homes in Vijayawada

A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) member V.S.V.Krishna Kumar inspected the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) run by various NGOs on Tuesday.

Mr. Krishna Kumar along with District Probation Officer K. Bhaskar Rao and Protection Officer (institutional care) G. Rama Devi enquired the staff about the diet being supplied to children in the homes and the steps being taken to prevent coronavirus.

Members of the commission visited the homes at different places in the city and instructed the staff to provide quality food. He asked the home managements to maintain cleanliness, sanitize doors and windows, remove curtains, wash clothes, bedsheets and pillow covers regularly.

The SCPCR member asked the staff to maintain hygiene in kitchens, dining halls and toilets in the shelter homes.“The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued some guidelines to be followed in the CCIs in wake of the COVID-19. A report would be sent to the NCPCR after inspecting some homes across the State,” Mr. Kumar said.