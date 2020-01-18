Objections on new wards to be received till tomorrow

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh held a meeting with representatives of all the political parties in view of the government’s decision to increase the number of election wards in the city from 59 to 64 based on the increased population.

Mr. Venkatesh asked the parties to submit objections, if any, to the city planning wing on or before January 20.

The corporation has notified the revised ward boundaries on January 13 and displayed the same at the offices of the Tahsildar, VMC and Sub-Collector.

Representatives of the YSRCP, TDP, CPI, CPI(M), BJP, Jana Sena Party and others took part.

Citizens can also go through the revised election wards and raise objections or send feedback and suggestions to the civic body’s Assistant City Planner E. Balaji at 70329 06673, edagottibalaji.tpo@gmail.com before January 20. Also, people can visit City Planner’s office on the VMC office premises to submit the same.