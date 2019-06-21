Nuzvid IIIT students train over 20,000 in yoga

With a slogan ‘Giving back to the Society’, students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, provided training in yoga to about 20,000 people, including some VVIPs, in the last few years.

P. Shoba Rani, a student, was selected for Asia Championship after she bagged the sixth place in the national yoga competitions. Another student of the institute, B. Anand Prasad, won bronze medal in National-level School Games and received ‘Kreeda Prathibha Puraskar’ award

The students bagged about 206 medals in national and state-level yoga competitions, including 100 gold and 50 silver medals at various yoga competitions, said IIIT Director D. Suryachandra Rao.

“Most of the students of RGUKT come from rural background. They organised yoga classes in villages, explained about its importance, and trained the residents on practicing asanas. In the last eight years, about 20,000 people were trained by Nuzvid IIIT students”, said Prof. Rao.

Yoga Day celebrations

The institute has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 5th International Yoga Day on a grand scale, with some thousands of students on the campus on Friday, the Director said.

RGUKT Vice-Chancellor V. Ramachandra Raju complimented the students, who gave residential training on the institute campus for 352 yoga instructors, working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayams (KGBVs) across the State.

“We are giving yoga performances on the themes ‘Ganga Cleaning’ and 13 ways of patriotism. Through yoga anasas, the IIIT students will explain the birth of River Ganga, the beauty of the river and the need to protect the sacred Ganga”, said a student B. Divya.

Institute administrative officer T. Sunil Bhagawat said recently the students performed before Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu and the representatives of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), in New Delhi.

The students are planning to give a performance before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the ICCR, as part of culktural exchange programme, said Dean Academics Bandi Prasad.

IIIT Yoga trainer Akkineni Satya Sridhar said 200 trainers of AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) were undergoing residential training on the campus. “RGUKT management is making yoga compulsory for all PUC-1 students in the six-year integrated engineering course. Our students gave performances before President of India Ramnath Kovind, former Vice-President Md. Hameed Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, DRDO Chairman Dr. Satish Reddy, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and others noted personalities and received laurels,” Mr. Sridhar said.