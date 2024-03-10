NSS wing of Sasi College organises free medical camp

March 10, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Sasi Institute of Technology and Engineering, organised a free medical camp at Tadepalligudem on Saturday.

A medical team, led by M.D. Mumtaz and her staff from Trinity Hospital Tadepalligudem, offered medical services to the residents of Padala village who visited the camp.

Secretary and Correspondent of the college M. Kranthi Sudha appreciated the students’ efforts.

Village secretary K. Srinivas said the students had been actively involved in organising voter awareness camps, Swachch Bharat drive and tree plantation drives and scaling up awareness on sanitation and health issues. Principal Mohammad Ismail and NSS coordinator Sk. Salman Basha and others were present.