No alternative to going to people : Oommen Chandy

There is no alternative to going back to the people to win their admiration, said AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy.
Addressing the candidates who contested on Congress party ticket at a “review” meeting here on Thursday, he said that the opposition parties had a better chance of connecting with the people than the ruling parties.
Mr. Chandy said the Congress party which was the Opposition in Kerala got an opportunity to repeatedly connect with public and the people responded by electing party candidates in 20 seats, he said.
APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy, AICC secretaries D. Prasad, Gidugu Rudraraju, Meyappan, Christopher Tilak, Sailajanath, AICC leader K Raju and other PCC leaders spoke in the meeting.
