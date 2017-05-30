Negligence claimed six lives at Phirangipuram quarry

Prima facie inquiry conducted by Deputy Director of Mines Safety revealed that negligence of the quarry owner caused the landslip in which six workers were killed and one was injured in a quarry at Phirangipuram village in Guntur district on May 27.

Deputy Director Neeraj Kumar, who conducted inquiry, noticed that the quarry was not notified under the Director General of Mines Safety, and statutory staff such as supervisor, foreman, manager and other technical persons were not appointed.

“Mining operations were being carried out without any technical supervision in the quarry in Phirangipuram. A foreman or supervisor should verify whether the place is fit for quarrying or not. The slippage of boulders occurred due to negligence of the management which had not conducted any inspection before beginning the works,” said Mr. Neeraj Kumar, who visited the spot.

“As rainfall occurred on the previous day the area (hillock) was wet. The boulders slipped due to the vibrations occurred during drilling operations and fell on the workers. Negligence of the management was clearly seen in the mishap,” said a Mines and Geology official.

Deputy Director General of Mines Safety (South Central Zone) S.K. Dutta will visit the quarry at Phirangipuram on June 2. The quarry owner should notify and submit the details of the area being mined, staff particulars, safety precautions and other particulars, which was not done.

Enquiry notice under Section 23 of the Mines Act, 1952, was served on the mine owner and officials concerned on Monday. Mr. Dutta will visit the quarry and conduct an inquiry, Mr. Neeraj Kumar told The Hindu.

Inspections

Meanwhile, following the directions of the government, officials of the Mines and Geology Department are inspecting quarries across the state and inquiring into safety precautions being taken to prevent accidents.

“The Assistant Director, Assistant Geologist and Inspector of Mines and Geology Department visited a few quarries in Krishna district on Monday. A meeting was conducted with the quarry owners and instructions have been issued to take necessary safety precautions,” said Assistant Director K. Subramanyeswara Rao of Krishna district.

The quarry owners should appoint necessary technical staff, provide safety equipment, and check the quarries before undertaking mining activity, the AD said.