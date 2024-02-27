GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mopidevi police station gets new building

February 27, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - MOPIDEVI (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
The police officers during the inauguration of Mopidevi police station building in Krishna district on Monday.

The police officers during the inauguration of Mopidevi police station building in Krishna district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar inaugurated the building of Mopidevi police station in Krishna district on February 26 (Monday).

Constructed at a cost of ₹1.40 crore, the new building has a waiting hall for women, a reception counter, a counselling room, a control room, a computer section and other facilities, said Krishna Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Uppala Harika, Additional SP (Administration) G. Venkateswara Rao and others visited the police station and interacted with the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Kumar said the Mopidevi police building was constructed with all facilities, particularly for the complainants. The officers thanked Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy for sanctioning funds for the building.

Mr. Adnan Nayeem asked the Station House Officer (SHO), SIs and other staff to be polite with the complainants.

Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Muralidhar, DSPs A. Subash, Ramesh and Abdul Subhan, CIs P.V. Trinadh and Ch. Naga Prasad were present.

Related Topics

police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.