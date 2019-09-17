In a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats, the State government has transferred and five officers on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Political), General Administration Department (GAD) R.P. Sisodia is transferred and is posted as Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare). Praveen Prakash, who is serving Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

He is also placed in full Additional Charge of the post of Principal Secretary (Political), GAD until further orders. ITDA Parvathipuram Project Officer Vinod Kumar V is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Vijayawada.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Md. Illiyas Rizvi is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Minorities Welfare). Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Vice-Chairman & Managing Director N. Prateep Kumar, IFS (1986) is placed in full Additional Charge of the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), until further orders.