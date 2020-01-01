Vijayawada

Minor reshuffle in Animal Husbandry Department

M. Srinivasa Rao has been appointed as Director of Animal Husbandry till a regular Director was posted.

In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Tuesday appointed M. Srinivasa Rao as Director of Animal Husbandry till a regular Director (Animal Husbandry) was posted. He is currently working as Managing Director of Sheep and Goat Development Corporation Federation Limited.

G. Somasekaram, who is working as Director (Animal Husbandry), has been posted as Director of APDDCF Ltd. in the existing vacancy.

T. Damodhar Naidu, Additional Director, (AH) (health), is transferred and posted against the post of CEO., APLDA, Guntur, in the retirement vacancy till the regular CEO is posted (i.e. in the cadre of Director).

