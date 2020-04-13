Medical camps held for inmates of VMC shelter homes

Officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the staff of St. Ann’s Hospital on Monday conducted medical tests for migrant labourers and others staying in different homes arranged by the VMC.

The municipal corporation in association with the Seva Bharathi Trust and Raj Purohit community members distributed dignity kits and clothes to the inmates.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh distributed food to the inmates in a shelter home in One Town.

Municipal veterinary assistant surgeon A. Ravi Chand, the nodal officer for the 14 shelter homes, said about 1,000 people underwent general health check-up in the medical camps. Medicines were given to the needy.

“More than 1,500 are staying in the VMC shelter homes and medical camps were held in the homes at Autonagar, Bapanaiah High School, Kandukuri Function Hall, Gunadala BC Hostel, Sitara Centre and Swarangam Night Shelter. We provided beds, blankets and entertainment facilities,” he said.

The Raj Purohit community headed by Suresh was providing breakfast, lunch and snacks for the inmates in a few homes in One Town while the Seva Brahathi Trust distributed soaps, tooth brushes, paste and other material in kits, he said.