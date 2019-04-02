Translation plays a key role in taking the speeches of non-native politicians close to the hearts of people who know only their mother tongue. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Hindi at Rajamahendravaram on Monday, the translator fumbled on many occasions and missed several key issues stated by the Prime Minister. When Mr. Modi said that the Centre sanctioned ₹7,000 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project, the translator first stated the figure as ₹70,000 crore and it was just the beginning. Even as Mr. Modi made a direct attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the translator preferred not to mention the Chief Minister’s name several times. While concluding his speech, Mr. Modi wanted people to cast their vote to the BJP during the elections scheduled for April 11, the translator announced the date as May 11 making the entire audience laugh at him. It is interesting to note that from the same city, Undavilli Arun Kumar rose to the position of MP from a mere translator to the top leadership of the Congress.
Lost in translation
Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 9:29:41 AM
