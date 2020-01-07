Left parties to observe bandh in A.P. tomorrow

A Statewide bandh will be observed coinciding with the general strike on January 8 by the trade unions and non-BJP parties, CPI (M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao has said.

After a roundtable here on Monday, he said the Left parties and minority leaders had extended support to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

CPI (M) city president B. Ganga Rao presided over the roundtable. The meeting was attended among others by CPI city leader Eswara Rao, CPI (M) district secretary K. Loknadham, Kondaiah (New Democracy), P.V.M. Reddy (MCPI) and minority leaders I.M. Ahmed, Munir and others attended.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) recognised union president J. Ayodhyaram said 12,000 employees of the plant would take part in the strike to register their protest against the proposal of giving way prime land to POSCO to set up a greenfield steel plant as a joint venture with the RINL. He appealed to all to take part in the strike on Wednesday.