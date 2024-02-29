GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Left parties oppose move to set up slaughterhouse on Disney Land site in Vijayawada

The slaughterhouse will not only put the health of people at risk, but also create a nuisance with terrible stench, they argue

February 29, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Leaders of the Left parties staging a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Leaders of the Left parties staging a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.R. RAO

City committees of the CPI and CPI(M) staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on February 29 (Thursday) opposing the municipal corporation’s proposal to set up a slaughterhouse in the 57-acre Disney Land site.

The party leaders said that it was inhumane to set up a slaughterhouse in the midst of colonies of Ajith Singh Nagar and Vambay Colony, where residents already had fought a long battle before they could make the authorities act on the dumping yard issue.

For 20 years, the people here had to endure the stench coming from a nearby dumping yard. “Within two years of the issue being addressed, another has cropped up,” the party leaders said.

They questioned the corporation the rationale behind setting up the slaughterhouse near the two colonies, peopled by the poor. The colonies were a home to daily wagers, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, among others, they said.

“The slaughterhouse will not only put the health of people at risk, but also create a nuisance with the terrible stench,” said the leaders, who included Ch. Babu Rao and D. Kasinath of the CPI(M) and K.V. Bhaskar Rao of the CPI.

They also lambasted the YSCRP government for giving plots to the poor people under Jagananna Colonies scheme far away from the city. “The government is driving away people in the name of plots and giving the city’s space to big companies. This only reflects their mindset towards the poor,” they said.

They said they would intensify the protest if the corporation did not heed their demand for putting a stop to the proposal.

“The land should be used for constructing houses for the poor and registrations for the same should be done before the notification for elections is out,” they said, adding that they would make the issue a part of their agenda ahead of the elections.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / civic infrastructure

