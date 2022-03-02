Krishna police launch ‘Pratyaksha Spandana’ in village, ward secretariats

It will help the poor who cannot visit the police station from remote areas, says SP

It will help the poor who cannot visit the police station from remote areas, says SP

The Krishna district police have launched a video conferencing system – ‘Pratyaksha Spandana’ – in the village and ward secretariats that is aimed at meeting the complainants directly. The mahila police will receive the complaints from the public.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal gave a presentation on the new concept during the mid-career training programme organised by the National Police Academy (NPA).

Mr. Siddharth Kaushal explained the new initiative and its benefits to the general public, to senior IPS officers across the country during the training session.

“The Superintendent of Police, the additional Superintendent of Police, and the deputy Superintendents of Police will monitor the programme. The Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors will interact with the complainants directly,” Mr. Siddharth Kaushal told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“The system will help the poor who cannot come to the police station from remote villages,” he said.

A presentation on the programme was given in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), to the public representatives and officers, who appreciated the new concept, Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said.

“I will visit a few secretariats in remote villages soon and enquire about the programme. We want to reach out to the people and render justice to the needy,” the SP said.